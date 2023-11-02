Man critically injured, another in custody after fight led to stabbing in North Nashville

The suspect is in custody at this time.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was critically injured and another is in custody after a stabbing in North Nashville Thursday afternoon.

According to Metro Nashville police, a fight broke out at 26th Avenue North and a man was then stabbed.

The suspect is in custody at this time. No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

