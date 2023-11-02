‘It felt like a death sentence’: Nashville man says after doctors diagnose sister two years later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For families dealing with Dementia and Alzheimer’s, early detection is key, but WSMV4 has learned doctors are often late in making a diagnosis and, even when they do, they can get that diagnosis wrong.

Toni Scott will always look up to her free-spirited sister Donna, who in her prime, loved to paint, draw, play music and dance.

“Funny, she has a vibrant smile,” Scott said.

So it’s painful for Scott to remember when Donna started to forget. It took two years for doctors to call what Donna had Dementia.

“When we got our diagnosis it felt like a death sentence,” Scott said.

It’s a diagnosis Scott’s family feels like they had to fight to get. Donna was in her early 50s at the time.

“You pretty much have to be the one to tell your doctor, ‘I need an MRI.’ We did those things, but it wasn’t initiated by a doctor. It was pretty much initiated by me doing the research,” Scott said.

Dr. David Hutchings specializes in Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

“A lot of times doctors will miss it,” Hutchings said.

He said spotting the symptoms in younger patients like Donna can be tricky because general practitioners are typically only with their patients for 15-minute increments and sometimes patients and their families are in denial. Even if the symptoms are caught, Hutchings said, the diagnosis may be wrong.

“There are so many patients that I see that have Alzheimer’s diagnoses that don’t actually have Alzheimer’s. They could have a different type of Dementia,” Hutchings said.

It’s why many walk in the Alzheimer’s Association’s “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.” They raise money to develop blood tests that could help determine who’s at higher risk. They also help encourage more people to have earlier and annual check-ups with a neurologist.

“Definitely by age 50, at least, go ahead and start doing the cognitive testing,” Hutchings said.

Hutchings added that until there is a cure, they can at least treat the symptoms. An early and correct diagnosis is critical.

“I’m here to advocate for those that could possibly get diagnosed in time. My sister was not diagnosed in time,” Scott said.

Anxiety, depression, forgetfulness and a change in personality are all symptoms to watch out for. If you’re unsure and you don’t know where to start you can call the Alzheimer’s Association hotline at 1-800-272-3900. Experts will ask you questions you may not even be thinking of and they will direct you to resources so you can get the help you need.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.