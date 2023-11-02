Investigation underway after 2 Franklin County fires burn 15 acres

SHERWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire that burned 15 acres in Sherwood in Franklin County is under investigation.

Officials in Franklin County received a call regarding the fire at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday. They arrived at Sherwood Road and Ford Springs Road and found barrels of hay on fire. As crews were responding to the barrels of hay on fire, they found another fire on the other side of the mountain.

Officials were able to get the fire under control at about 9 p.m. last night.

No injuries were reported. The official with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said the area is pretty remote and not close to a residential area.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Samuel Davidson said both fires are under investigation.

Davidson added that it is too early to investigate the cause of the fire and that they have to wait until it the area cools down.

Davidson said Franklin County has been under extreme drought conditions. The county has had a no-burn advisory since Oct. 24. It was renewed the next week and will likely remain until a significant amount of rain comes through.

Franklin Co. Fire (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

