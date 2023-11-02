Giles County gas station shut down for selling THC vapes, alcohol to kids, deputies say

The gas station was shut down after authorities say several arrests were made for selling vapes and booze to kids.
A Giles County gas station was shut down last week after an investigation into illegal activity.
A Giles County gas station was shut down last week after an investigation into illegal activity.(Daniel Smithson | Giles County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Pulaski gas station was shut down last week after authorities say its owner and employees sold THC vapes and alcohol to underage kids.

On Oct. 26, Giles County deputies served a temporary injunction and restraining order to shut down Honey Suckle Market, a Shell gas station located at 715 North First St.

According to a Giles County Sheriff’s Office media release, deputies worked with the 22nd Judicial District Attorney Brent Cooper and others to find probable cause to sign a public nuisance petition to stop owner Adel Basta from operating the business.

During a weeks-long investigation, Giles County deputies, the Pulaski Police Department and investigators have made several arrests for selling alcohol, tobacco products and THP to underage kids at the business, the release said.

As of Oct. 27, $300,000 in cash and assets have been seized from the property as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

