Fresh off hosting SNL, Nashville’s Nate Bargatze to appear on College Gameday

Week 10 of College Gameday will showcase the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 14 LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fresh off of his stellar hosting of Saturday Night Live in New York, Nashville’s Nate Bargatze will be down in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to appear on College Gameday.
Bargatze is going from being live in New York to being the guest picker on arguably the most famous college football preview show to ever exist.
