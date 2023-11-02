Former Sevier County golf coach charged with statutory rape

The victim, now an adult, said Blanchard sexually assaulted them when they were a student in 2017, police said.
Jennifer Paige Blanchard, 38
Jennifer Paige Blanchard, 38(SPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Sevier County golf coach who worked at Northview Academy in Kodak has been charged with statutory rape, according to the Sevierville Police Department.

Jennifer Paige Blanchard, 38, was arrested in Seymour on Tuesday. The charge stems from her time working at the school. The victim, now an adult, said Blanchard sexually assaulted them when they were a student in 2017, police said.

The investigation, which began in June, is ongoing.

