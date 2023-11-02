Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry to consider run for Congress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is considering a run for Congress, she confirmed in a statement to WSMV4 on Wednesday night.

Barry is considering the race for Seventh Congressional District currently held by Mark Green.

“I’m exploring a run for Congress and will decide in the coming weeks,” Barry said. “I believe Mark Green has repeatedly ignored the needs of Tennesseans as rural hospitals close and more people die from overdose deaths. He supports extreme bans on abortion and he and Congress have done nothing about gun violence. He deserves to be challenged.”

Barry defeated David Fox in a runoff election in September 2015 to become the first female mayor of Nashville after serving two terms as a Councilmember at Large.

While serving as mayor, Barry’s son Max died at the age of 22 of an apparent drug overdose in Denver, Colorado, in July 2017.

Barry resigned as mayor on March 6, 2018, after pleading guilty to a Class C felony after an extramarital affair with the police officer who was in charge of her security detail.

