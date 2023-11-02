First Alert Forecast: Warming trend in progress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Highs in the 70°s are on the way for this weekend.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Sunny and beautiful weather continues this afternoon. Temperatures will climb to around 60 for a high.

Widespread, heavy frost is likely in the Mid State early on Friday. (WSMV)

After a cool, pleasant evening, temperatures will tumble into the low-mid 30s by morning. Sunrise tomorrow will reveal widespread, heavy frost for everyone.

Friday afternoon looks gorgeous. It’ll turn even warmer, with highs in the mid-upper 60s around Nashville. Of course, it’ll be cooler along and near the Cumberland Plateau.

THIS WEEKEND:

Very isolated frost will be possible early Saturday morning. The afternoon looks gorgeous. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s with a few clouds during the afternoon.

Sunday will bring more clouds early in the day with the slightest chance for a passing sprinkle. Then, full sunshine will take over. It’ll be quite warm once again.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks breezy and even warmer.

There could be a passing shower Tuesday.

Wednesday will be another very warm day.

Thursday will support our next good chance of rain -- 40% -- as a cold front passes through.

