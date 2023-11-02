First Alert Forecast: Warming Back Up!

How warm will things get by the weekend?
highs back in the 70s
highs back in the 70s(maxuser | WSMV)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

WARMING UP

After another frigid start this morning, temperatures will get back to near 60 this afternoon under plenty of sunshine.

Tonight, will be mostly clear with lows near freezing again so be ready for some frost to start off our Friday.

Warmer air will continue to build in Friday afternoon with temperatures back in the mid to upper 60 for the day.

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend is in great shape with just a few clouds expected Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but sunshine should easily win out both days.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s and by Sunday we’ll see highs in the lower to mid 70s for the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK

The warm-up continues on Monday with temperatures in the upper 70s to maybe even near 80 in one or two spots.

A shower can’t be ruled out starting Monday night and also Tuesday and Wednesday, but most of that is looking very isolated.

Mid-week highs will fall back into the 60s.

<p><img style=”width: 100%;” src=“https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wsmv/weather/7_DAY_FORECAST.jpg” alt=“” /></p>

