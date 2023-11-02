First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Warming up over the next several days. Highs will be in the 70°s for this weekend. Some rain is possible next week.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

After a cool, pleasant evening, temperatures will tumble into the low-mid 30s by morning. Sunrise tomorrow will reveal widespread, heavy frost for everyone.

Friday afternoon looks gorgeous. It’ll turn even warmer, with highs in the mid-upper 60s around Nashville. Of course, it’ll be cooler along and near the Cumberland Plateau.

Widespread, heavy frost is likely in the Mid State early on Friday. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Very isolated frost will be possible early Saturday morning. The afternoon looks gorgeous. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s with a few clouds during the afternoon.

Sunday will bring more clouds early in the day with the slightest chance for a passing sprinkle. Then, full sunshine will take over. It’ll be quite warm once again, in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks breezy and even warmer with the high near 80.

There could be a passing shower Tuesday, the high will drop back to near 70.

Wednesday will be another very warm day, reaching the upper 70s. A slight chance of rain is possible.

RAIN RETURNS:

Thursday brings our next best chance of rain -- 40% -- as a cold front passes through. The high will be in the upper 60s.

