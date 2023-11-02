Firefighters battling two-alarm fire in South Nashville

Crews continue to work to put out the fire.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is on scene of a two-alarm fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the residential fire at 270 Tampa Drive in South Nashville at about 6:30 a.m. Crews continue to work to put out the fire.

WSMV4 has a crew on the way to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murfreesboro Police Department responds to a reported suicide at the university.
MTSU building closed after suicide, police say
Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
A driver died when their car crashed in Clarksville early Wednesday morning, according to the...
Driver identified in deadly Clarksville crash
TSSAA Ref Generic
Tennessee school system to ban fans from sporting events until fines paid for ejections

Latest News

Monty Hicks said someone tried to steal his 2011 Kia Forte in Sylvan Park.
Car thieves in Sylvan Park target Hyundais, Kias
Thieves target Kias, Hyundais in Sylvan Park
Thieves target Kias, Hyundais in Sylvan Park
Smyrna TN Police Department generic
Smyrna police investigate possible security breach after guns stolen from officers’ cars
Stolen police equipment still hasn't been found