CAUGHT ON CAM: Police searching for Murfreesboro vape shop burglars
The suspects took money from the crash registers and several boxes of vape juice, police said.
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects who broke into a vape shop early Tuesday morning.
The burglary happened at Tennessee Vape & Smoke shop on Old Fort Parkway. Surveillance video shows suspects used a hammer to break the glass front door and enter the store after midnight.
You’re urged to contact Murfreesboro police at 629-201-5517 if you have any information.
