CAUGHT ON CAM: Police searching for Murfreesboro vape shop burglars

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects who broke into a vape shop early Tuesday morning.

The burglary happened at Tennessee Vape & Smoke shop on Old Fort Parkway. Surveillance video shows suspects used a hammer to break the glass front door and enter the store after midnight.

You’re urged to contact Murfreesboro police at 629-201-5517 if you have any information.

