Bonnaroo announces 2024 festival dates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Music festival fanatics, it seems you’re getting an early Christmas present as Bonnaroo has announced its 2024 festival dates.

The music and arts festival, located in Manchester, has announced that its 2024 experience will take place from June 13-16.

“Did you miss us? cause we sure did #bonnaroo is BACK on the farm june 13-16, 2024,” Bonnaroo said on X Thursday morning.

More info on presale, lineups, tickets and more will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.