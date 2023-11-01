Why your oak tree is producing more acorns than usual

This year could be a mast year for your oak tree.
Acorn (generic)
Acorn (generic)(Unsplash)
By Cruz Medina
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s possible this year is a mast year for your oak trees, which would explain the exceptionally high yield of acorns.

During a mast year, a fruit-bearing tree produces more fruit than usual. Acorns are technically the fruit of an oak tree, a tree that produces more nuts than any other.

A single oak tree can produce nearly 10,000 acorns in a reproductive season. Most of those acorns fall to the ground during autumn and early winter, but their crop yield varies each year.

Mast years occur every 2 to 5 years, but this can vary by tree. If you’ve had more acorns in your yard this year compared to last year, your oak is probably in a mast year.

Oak trees mast every 2 to 5 years.
Scientists aren’t sure why these cycles occur for oak trees, as the process can be very random. i

The benefits of a mast year for oak trees include ensuring future oak tree offspring. During mast years, acorn-dependent wildlife populations, like squirrels, deer or fox, also increase. During years of low yield, wildlife populations decrease.

