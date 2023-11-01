Whitney’s Cookies Makes Homemade Marshmallows

Homemade Marshmallows

Marshmallows:

2 cups granulated sugar

1/3 cup golden light agave

1 cup cold water, divided

7 teaspoons or 3 envelopes unflavored gelatin (Knox brand)

Pinch fine sea salt

1 teaspoon clear vanilla extract

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Dusting Powder:

1/2 cup confectioner’s sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

Directions:

To prepare the pan for the marshmallows, grease an 8x8-inch square pan with oil or butter. Line the pan with parchment paper. Grease the paper with oil as well.

Combine the sugar, agave and ½ cup cold water in a medium saucepan. Stir to be sure all the sugar is moistened by the water.

Heat over medium-high heat until the sugar syrup comes up to a boil. Swirl the pan a couple times. Do not stir. Using a wet pastry brush, brush the sides of the pan to remove any sugar.

Cover the pan with a lid and lower the heat to medium. Cook for 3 minutes. Do not lift the lid during this time.

After the 3 minutes, remove the lid. If there are sugar crystals on the side of the pan, use the wet pastry brush again and brush the sides.

Attach a candy thermometer to the side of the pan, inserted into the sugar syrup. Cook the sugar syrup until 245 degrees F temperature is reached. Remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool slightly.

While the sugar syrup is cooking, prepare the gelatin. Add the remaining ½ cup cold water to the bowl of a stand mixer or a large bowl. Pour the unflavored gelatin into the bowl. Stir until combined. Allow the gelatin to bloom for 10 minutes.

Place the bowl fitted into the stand mixer. Attach the whisk. If using a hand mixer, attach the beaters.

Once the sugar syrup has cooked and cooled slightly, slowly add in the sugar syrup while the stand or hand mixer is running on medium-low speed. Once all the syrup has been added, add the salt. Increase the speed to high and beat until the mixture has thickened and become white and fluffy. This will take about 5 minutes. Do not over mix.

Add the clear and pure vanilla extract. Mix until combined.

Using a greased spatula, scrape the marshmallow mixture into the prepared greased pan. Spread the marshmallow evenly in the pan. With the back of the spoon, smooth the top.

Allow the marshmallows to set for about 6 hours.

To prepare the dusting powder, sift the confectioner’s sugar and cornstarch through a wire mesh strainer into a bowl.

Spoon the dusting powder in the strainer, sift over a large cutting board. Turn out the marshmallow onto the board. Remove the parchment paper from the marshmallow. Dust the top of the marshmallow with the dusting powder.

Sift the remaining dusting powder in a large bowl.

Using a greased sharp knife, cut the marshmallow into about 1 1/4 to 1 ½-inch squares. Toss the marshmallows in the bowl of dusting powder to coat.

Store the marshmallows in an air-tight container.

Makes about 25-30 marshmallows.

Note:

For flavor variations, substitute your favorite extract for the vanilla such as peppermint, almond, coconut, etc.

For toppings, use crushed peppermints, chopped toasted nuts, toasted coconut, mini chocolate chips, etc. Press one or all sides of the marshmallows after cutting them into your favorite topping.

