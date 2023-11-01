Videos capturing adults stealing candy bowls create uproar

By Sharon Danquah
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New videos show adults snatching up bowls of Halloween candy from homes all over Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the thefts could be considered a crime.

Jeanelle Winston said she and a few friends were handing out candy when they stepped inside to grab drinks, giving one suspect enough time to strike.

“We were going in and out several times,” Winston said. “Several different people went in and out, and at one point, a neighbor comes back in and says all of our candy is missing.”

At around 8 p.m., Winston’s doorbell camera captured a man grabbing not one but all three of the group’s candy bowls.

“We all walk out to look around, and we’re like, wait, the candy and all of our bowls are missing,” Winston said.

The man is seen jumping into a car and speeding off minutes later.

In a nearby neighborhood, Allyson Drake said she shared a similar experience.

“I was actually really angry that this has happened,” Drake said. “Not only for the first time, but for a second time.”

Drake said someone stole her bowl last year and that she’s seen nearly a dozen taken all over Nashville.

“My first reaction was we’ll go light out for Halloween next year,” Drake said. “I’m just not going to do it.”

Police said taking any amount of candy set out for Halloween isn’t a crime, but taking a valuable bowl could be.

Some community members said if similar incidents continue, they’ll begin handing out candy for a shorter time. Some said the recent thefts deterred them from handing out candy at all.

