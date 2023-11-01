Tennessee school system to ban fans from sporting events until fines paid for ejections

“That person will be barred from attending any sporting event of the Wayne County School System until such fine has been reimbursed to the school.”
TSSAA Ref Generic
TSSAA Ref Generic(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new bylaw from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) states that schools could be fined a minimum of $250 if a fan is ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Now, a Tennessee school system says it will be banning fans whose behavior results in a fine to the school until they’re reimbursed.

On Tuesday, Wayne County Schools took to Facebook to let fans know that if you cause the school system to get a fine, they’ll be banned until they pay the school back for said fine.

Previous Coverage:
New bylaw: TSSAA to fine schools for fan ejections ‘minimum of $250′

“Good sportsmanship and appropriate personal conduct are expected at all sporting events,” Wayne Co. Schools said in their post. “Schools are subject to fines whenever spectators are deemed unruly by TSSAA officials. These fines are paid from funds designated to provide athletic opportunities for students.”

“Therefore, if any spectator, whether student or adult, behaves in a manner that results in TSSAA imposing a fine on the school, then that person will be barred from attending any sporting event of the Wayne County School System until such fine has been reimbursed to the school.”

The new bylaw change was made in July 2023 to address unsportsmanlike conduct by spectators.

“The Council added language allowing the association to fine a school a minimum of $250 when it has a fan ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct during a contest,” the TSSAA said. “The new rule also includes the possibility of other non-monetary disciplinary action, including but not limited to probation and/or restrictive probation for the entire athletic program.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

