Smyrna police cars burglarized, suspects on the run

Three days after the cars were burglarized at an officer’s home, the suspects have yet to be captured.
The suspects stole law enforcement rifles and body armor from the vehicle of an officer in Smyrna.
By Jordan James
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three days after Smyrna Police Department vehicles were burglarized at an officer’s home, the suspects have yet to be captured.

The incident has led to multiple law enforcement agencies becoming involved in the search efforts.

Investigators haven’t said how many suspects are involved, only describing them as perpetrators. They allegedly stole various police equipment on Sunday, including things like armor and firearms.

Residents say it’s concerning.

“For these weapons to be in the open, yes, it poses a risk for both law-abiding citizens, law enforcement and criminals,” Smyrna resident Darrin Rivers said.

Heavily armed suspects accused of stealing police rifles in Rutherford Co. evade officers near Antioch

On Monday, license plate readers picked up the suspect’s car in Mt. Juliet, leading to a pursuit that stretched into Antioch. The suspects managed to evade being captured.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said they never got involved despite the chase entering Davidson County.

SPD has yet to provide any description of the suspects or provide any details about whether the officers involved will face any consequences. It’s unclear how they gained access to the vehicles.

As the search continues, residents like Rivers believe that this latest crime attests to where we are as a society.

“If someone followed him home to do this, that in itself should tell you that the criminal element is getting bold,” he said. “If you can follow an officer home and break in his car and take his equipment, they’re getting bold.”

We reached out to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Ruther County Sheriff’s Office and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office who say they are not investigating this case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

