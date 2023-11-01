Search underway for suspect who allegedly robbed bank at knifepoint near St. Thomas Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a suspect who, they say, robbed a bank at knifepoint Wednesday afternoon near St. Thomas Hospital in West Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the man entered the U.S. Bank in the 4200 block of Harding Pike armed with a knife at some point before 4:20 p.m.

The teller complied with his robbery demand, and he then fled the bank on foot. No one was injured.

Police said they’re pursuing strong leads at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.