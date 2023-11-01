Regions Bank to invest $20M for affordable housing in Tennessee

The bank is making the investment as a 10-year loan to Pathway Lending.
More affordable housing options are coming to Nashville. Regions Bank is investing $20 million for a 10-year loan to pathway lending.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More affordable housing options are coming to Nashville.

On Tuesday, Regions Bank announced it is investing $20 million in a 10-year loan to Pathway Lending.

It provides capital to developers of affordable housing throughout Tennessee.

Currently Pathway is working to revitalize multi-family duplexes along Village Trail in North Nashville.

“We’ve been here 140 years, but we’re more focused on what happens in the next 140 years,” said Lee Blank, Middle Tennessee Market Executive for Regions Bank. “Investments like these today are what makes this city better.”

Pathway said this is the largest investment it has ever received on top of the $5 million from Regions Bank last year. Pathway said the money will help it finance another 500 units across Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
A man was critically injured during a shooting at 365 Harding Place on Oct. 31, 2023.
Man killed in Nashville shooting identified, search for suspect continues
A rollover crash on I-65 Tuesday has led to traffic backups.
Police pursuit leads to crash on I-65 in Nashville, woman injured
The Murfreesboro Police Department said the crash occurred at the intersection of Lascassas...
‘We all thought he was dead’: Witnesses describe fiery crash rescue in Murfreesboro
Mt. Juliet Police
Heavily armed suspects accused of stealing police rifles in Rutherford Co. evade officers near Antioch

Latest News

Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee Strong Families Grant program begins Wednesday
Clarksville Police Car
Deadly crash shuts down Clarksville road
Be aware: Your normal route may be affected next week.
Road closures announced for CMA Awards
Applications open Wednesday for the Tennessee Strong Families Grant Program.
State grant to help new families