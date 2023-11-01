Regions Bank to invest $20M for affordable housing in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More affordable housing options are coming to Nashville.

On Tuesday, Regions Bank announced it is investing $20 million in a 10-year loan to Pathway Lending.

It provides capital to developers of affordable housing throughout Tennessee.

Currently Pathway is working to revitalize multi-family duplexes along Village Trail in North Nashville.

“We’ve been here 140 years, but we’re more focused on what happens in the next 140 years,” said Lee Blank, Middle Tennessee Market Executive for Regions Bank. “Investments like these today are what makes this city better.”

Pathway said this is the largest investment it has ever received on top of the $5 million from Regions Bank last year. Pathway said the money will help it finance another 500 units across Tennessee.

