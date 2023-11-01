No injuries reported after fire breaks out at home in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire reportedly broke at a home in the 2900 block of Moss Spring Drive in Antioch, according to the Nashville Fire Department (NFD).

Officials with NFD said no injuries were reported and that Red Cross responded to help the people affected.

Officials received a call about the fire around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Around 6:15 a.m. a spokesperson for NFD said command was terminated at the home.

