New arts, community center coming to East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new arts and community center will be created in East Nashville.

On Wednesday morning, representatives from nonprofits Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms and the Arts and Business Council of Greater Nashville will announce a campaign to create the center, “Shelby Commons.”

Following the announcement, there will be a “hard hat” tour of the existing and non-renovated facility.

The announcement will be made at the U.S. Naval Reserve Training Center in Shelby Park at 1515 Davidson Street.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.