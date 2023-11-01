New arts, community center coming to East Nashville

The announcement for the new center will be made in Shelby Park.
Nonprofits announce new arts and community center in East Nashville
Nonprofits announce new arts and community center in East Nashville(Friends of Shelby Park & Bottoms, Arts + Business Council of Greater Nashville)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new arts and community center will be created in East Nashville.

On Wednesday morning, representatives from nonprofits Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms and the Arts and Business Council of Greater Nashville will announce a campaign to create the center, “Shelby Commons.”

Following the announcement, there will be a “hard hat” tour of the existing and non-renovated facility.

The announcement will be made at the U.S. Naval Reserve Training Center in Shelby Park at 1515 Davidson Street.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
A man was critically injured during a shooting at 365 Harding Place on Oct. 31, 2023.
Man killed in Nashville shooting identified, search for suspect continues
A rollover crash on I-65 Tuesday has led to traffic backups.
Police pursuit leads to crash on I-65 in Nashville, woman injured
The Murfreesboro Police Department said the crash occurred at the intersection of Lascassas...
‘We all thought he was dead’: Witnesses describe fiery crash rescue in Murfreesboro
Mt. Juliet Police
Heavily armed suspects accused of stealing police rifles in Rutherford Co. evade officers near Antioch

Latest News

Thousands come out for Iroquois Steeplechase
83rd Annual Iroquois Steeplechase tickets go on sale
Antioch House Fire
No injuries reported after fire breaks out at home in Antioch
Clarksville Deadly Crash
Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee Strong Families Grant program begins Wednesday