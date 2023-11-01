MTSU building closed after suicide, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suicide at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Wednesday morning has led to class cancelations, office and other closures, police said.

Police said the suicide happened in Peck Hall at about 7:15 a.m. The person who died by suicide was not a student, according to campus police.

Police would not disclose whether the person fired a weapon.

MTSU said classes in Peck Hall are canceled for Wednesday. They added that the P.O.D. is also closed. Activities in Peck will resume on Thursday.

You are not alone. If you need help, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

