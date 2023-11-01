MTSU building closed after suicide, police say

Classes have been canceled as police investigate.
By Danica Sauter and Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suicide at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Wednesday morning has led to class cancelations, office and other closures, police said.

Police said the suicide happened in Peck Hall at about 7:15 a.m. The person who died by suicide was not a student, according to campus police.

Police would not disclose whether the person fired a weapon.

MTSU said classes in Peck Hall are canceled for Wednesday. They added that the P.O.D. is also closed. Activities in Peck will resume on Thursday.

You are not alone. If you need help, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
A man was critically injured during a shooting at 365 Harding Place on Oct. 31, 2023.
Man killed in Nashville shooting identified, search for suspect continues
A rollover crash on I-65 Tuesday has led to traffic backups.
Police pursuit leads to crash on I-65 in Nashville, woman injured
The Murfreesboro Police Department said the crash occurred at the intersection of Lascassas...
‘We all thought he was dead’: Witnesses describe fiery crash rescue in Murfreesboro
Mt. Juliet Police
Heavily armed suspects accused of stealing police rifles in Rutherford Co. evade officers near Antioch

Latest News

90s Country stars to perform at 7th annual Scott Hamilton & Friends show
90s country stars to perform at 7th annual Scott Hamilton & Friends show
Man facing animal cruelty charges after crash
One is confirmed dead following a building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One confirmed dead following building collapse in Martin County
Post Malone and Kelsea Ballerini will perform at the 57th Annual CMA Awards show
Kelsea Ballerini, Post Malone and more to perform at 57th Annual CMA awards