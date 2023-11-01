MTSU building closed after ‘incident’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) said that Peck Hall will be closed until further notice after an “incident.”

MTSU said there is no threat to the campus. They added that classes scheduled before noon in Peck Hall are canceled.

An MTSU official said he couldn’t comment on the incident at this time.

This story is developing.

