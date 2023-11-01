Metro Action Commission sees increase in bill assistance applications as temperatures plummet below freezing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With temperatures dipping into the 20s this week, many Middle Tennesseans are either adjusting their thermostats or layering up on their wardrobes to keep warm.

The Metro Action Commission opened its assistance applications on Oct. 1 and received a large number of applicants wanting assistance with utility bills, as well as rent assistance.

“We saw as many as 500 people in one day. Typically we’re around 50 to 100 but when our season does peak we can escalate to that amount,” said Lisa McCrady Beverly, with Metro Action Commission.

Metro Action Commission, also known as MAC, serves Davidson County residents connecting them with programs that help with utility assistance, rent, mortgage, deposits, prescriptions, property taxes and other household expenses.

Shoppers like Anne Green say it’s too early to buy things to keep the house warm but she has a few ways to do so.

“Well, the first thing is turn the heat up and adjust it. I open the drapes and the blinds and the shades to let the sunlight in and if that doesn’t work I have to put on extra clothing,” said Green. “I do have some small heaters that I use especially early in the morning if it’s very cold.”

Not everyone has that option. The Metro Action Commission says its seeing an increase in the number of people who need help paying for electric and heating bills.

“We’re looking at the data to compare it to this time last year to see what the difference but it feels like there is an increase there,” said McCrady Beverly.

Anytime the temperatures drop, MAC receives more applications from people who need help keeping warm footing the bills for either Piedmont Gas or Nashville Electric Service.

“We are very concerned about our ability to handle the volume that we’re seeing right now, and so we’re looking at creative ways to make sure we’re getting through those applications timely,” said McCrady Beverly.

Once you’ve been approved for assistance through MAC they encourage you to reach out to your utility company to give them a heads up on delayed payments.

For more information on how to receive help from the Metro Action Commission click here.

