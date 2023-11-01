Man rams truck into police car, injuring officer Halloween night in Clarksville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing a slew of charges after intentionally ramming his truck into a police car and injuring an officer Halloween night in Clarksville, according to police.

The Clarksville Police Department said on Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on Cleveland Drive regarding a domestic assault call.

James Vasquez, 36, was at the home earlier in the afternoon but left before officers arrived. A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of domestic assault and vandalism.

At about 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the home again as a 911 caller said Vasquez was back in the area. He found a white Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by Vasquez and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Police said several children were in the area trick-or-treating, and Vasquez fled the area and wasn’t pursued. An officer went to the home to check on the victim and ensure their safety.

Before exiting his patrol car, Vasquez doubled back, and witnesses said he then swerved to deliberately ram into the patrol car from behind, according to police. The officer was able to exit his vehicle and arrest Vasquez.

The officer sustained minor injuries, but his patrol car was a total loss, and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Police said Vasquez already had a warrant for the domestic assault and vandalism and now has additional charges of aggravated assault on a first responder, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving under the influence, open container, simple possession, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

His bond has been set at $94,000.

