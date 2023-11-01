Kelsea Ballerini, Post Malone and more to perform at 57th Annual CMA awards

The show will include a tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett.
Post Malone and Kelsea Ballerini will perform at the 57th Annual CMA Awards show
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Association (CMA) announced more performers at the 57th Annual CMA Awards.

CMA said the new performers include the following:

  • Kelsea Ballerini
    • Ballerini will perform Rolling Up The Welcome Mat’s “Leave Me Again.”
  • Luke Combs
    • Combs, who’s nominated for four awards, will perform “Where the Wild Things Are.”
  • Dan + Shay
    • The Vocal Duo of the Year nominee will deliver their current single “Save Me The Trouble.”
  • Jordan Davis
    • Three-time nominee Davis will sing “Next Thing You Know.”
  • Cody Johnson
    • Male Vocalist of the Year nominee Johnson will sing his new song “The Painter.”
  • Ashley McBryde
    • McBryde, nominated for three awards this year, will perform her single “Light On In the Kitchen.”
  • The War And Treaty
    • First-time nominee this year for Vocal Duo of the Year, The War And Treaty, will perform “That’s How Love Is Made.
  • Zac Brown Band
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Mac McAnally
  • Post Malone
  • Alan Jackson
  • HARDY
  • Kenny Chesney

This year’s show will include a tribute to recently passed songwriter and CMA Award winner, Jimmy Buffett, featuring good friends. The performers in the tribute will be Chesney, Jackson, McAnally and Zac Brown Band.

Malone, HARDY and Wallen will perform a medley of country classics. Wallen will take the stage for a second time with a surprise guest to perform a song from his album, which was nominated for Album of the Year.

Other performers include:

  • Luke Bryan
  • Jelly Roll
  • K. Michelle
  • Little Big Town
  • Megan Moroney
  • Old Dominion
  • Carly Pearce
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Tanya Tucker
  • Lainey Wilson

The show will be hosted by Bryan and Peyton Manning live from Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8

Tickets for the show are on sale at Ticketmaster.

