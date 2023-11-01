Kelsea Ballerini, Post Malone and more to perform at 57th Annual CMA awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Association (CMA) announced more performers at the 57th Annual CMA Awards.

CMA said the new performers include the following:

Kelsea Ballerini Ballerini will perform Rolling Up The Welcome Mat’s “Leave Me Again.”

Luke Combs Combs, who’s nominated for four awards, will perform “Where the Wild Things Are.”

Dan + Shay The Vocal Duo of the Year nominee will deliver their current single “Save Me The Trouble.”

Jordan Davis Three-time nominee Davis will sing “Next Thing You Know.”

Cody Johnson Male Vocalist of the Year nominee Johnson will sing his new song “The Painter.”

Ashley McBryde McBryde, nominated for three awards this year, will perform her single “Light On In the Kitchen.”

The War And Treaty First-time nominee this year for Vocal Duo of the Year, The War And Treaty, will perform “That’s How Love Is Made.

Zac Brown Band

Morgan Wallen

Mac McAnally

Post Malone

Alan Jackson

HARDY

Kenny Chesney

This year’s show will include a tribute to recently passed songwriter and CMA Award winner, Jimmy Buffett, featuring good friends. The performers in the tribute will be Chesney, Jackson, McAnally and Zac Brown Band.

Malone, HARDY and Wallen will perform a medley of country classics. Wallen will take the stage for a second time with a surprise guest to perform a song from his album, which was nominated for Album of the Year.

Other performers include:

Luke Bryan

Jelly Roll

K. Michelle

Little Big Town

Megan Moroney

Old Dominion

Carly Pearce

Chris Stapleton

Tanya Tucker

Lainey Wilson

The show will be hosted by Bryan and Peyton Manning live from Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8

Tickets for the show are on sale at Ticketmaster.

