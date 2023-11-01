Kats, Jeff Fisher back in Nashville as Arena Football returns

The return of the Kats is set for Saturday, April 27, 2024.
FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take...
FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take the field for the start of the ArenaBowl XVIII in Phoenix. The Arena Football League is on the brink of folding and declaring bankruptcy, an inglorious end for the 22-year-old indoor league that has suffered through a year of turmoil, the league announced Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2009. (AP Photo/David Kadlubowski, File)(David Kadlubowski | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Not only is the Arena Football League returning to Music City but the Kats will return as the Nashville franchise alongside a familiar face on the operational side of things.

The AFL announced Wednesday morning the Kats will be playing at the Municipal Auditorium and former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher will be its chief advisor.

“We are excited to announce Nashville to the AFL! The Kats will play at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville. The ownership group is led by attorneys Tamara Dadd Alan and Nancy D. Eckert. Gregg Johnson will serve as GM and Jeff Fisher as Chief Advisor,” the league said.

The return of the Kats is set for Saturday, April 27, 2024.

