Kats, Jeff Fisher back in Nashville as Arena Football returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Not only is the Arena Football League returning to Music City but the Kats will return as the Nashville franchise alongside a familiar face on the operational side of things.

The AFL announced Wednesday morning the Kats will be playing at the Municipal Auditorium and former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher will be its chief advisor.

“We are excited to announce Nashville to the AFL! The Kats will play at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville. The ownership group is led by attorneys Tamara Dadd Alan and Nancy D. Eckert. Gregg Johnson will serve as GM and Jeff Fisher as Chief Advisor,” the league said.

The return of the Kats is set for Saturday, April 27, 2024.

