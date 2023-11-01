How to prepare you vehicle for cold temperatures

Experts say cooler temps can take a toll on your car.
Cooler temperatures can take a toll on your car. There are things you can do to make sure your ready to hit the road.
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to experts, cooler temperatures can take a toll on your car.

There are some things you can do to make sure you’re ready to hit the road.

Doug Holt, who’s a mechanic in Nashville, said getting your car inspected before winter can save you a lot of money down the road.

Holt sees it every year, ”Of course batteries, batteries tend to die when cold weather comes along, especially if they’re weak and they have some age on them.”

That’s why they check the battery first during an inspection.

Then the coolant, Holt said, ”If it freezes, basically ice expands and it will break the radiator and go so far as to damage the engine block or the head gasket itself.”

Next, they examine the tires, Holt said, ”With the cold weather, the tires have moisture in the air and the tires so that moisture condenses and it’ll lower the pressure of the tires.” Low tire pressure can cause uneven wear on your tires and can impact your tire’s tread.”

Lastly, Holt said, ”Before a car leaves we fill up the washer fluid because if you’re in difficult conditions and you don’t have any washer fluid, you’re in real trouble.”

He warns with the cooler temperatures, ”Do not pour hot water on your windshield if it’s iced over in fact a little bit of vinegar goes a long way in helping defrost.

There are some of these things you can keep an eye on at home but overall Holt recommends taking your car in for a full inspection.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Murfreesboro Police Department responds to a reported suicide at the university.
MTSU building closed after suicide, police say
A man was critically injured during a shooting at 365 Harding Place on Oct. 31, 2023.
Man killed in Nashville shooting identified, search for suspect continues
Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
A rollover crash on I-65 Tuesday has led to traffic backups.
Police pursuit leads to crash on I-65 in Nashville, woman injured

Latest News

The holiday saved the average family an estimated $100 over a three-month period.
Lawmaker proposing to eliminate grocery tax
Community input is needed to select roads for improvements.
New program aims to make roads safer
A man in Sylvan Park claimed someone tried stealing his Kia on Friday night. The next night -...
Thieves target Kias, Hyundais in Sylvan Park area
Rock blasting at an adjacent property caused the damage and injuries at Caymas Boats, according...
3 hurt after rock blasting explosion in Ashland City
Metro Nashville police said they’re pursuing strong leads at this time.
Man robs Nashville bank with knife