Georgia man, woman arrested in Mt. Juliet for several car burglaries, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people from Georgia were arrested after several car burglaries throughout Mt. Juliet on Tuesday, according to Mt. Juliet police.

Police said an officer pulled over a car driving without headlights and a false tag covering the license plate sometime in the morning.

The officer noticed items in the car that looked to have been stolen and during the stop, dispatch said a burglary occurred in the Mt. Juliet Village shopping center on Lebanon Road. The suspects were believed to have been a part of three smash-and-grab burglaries.

“While the car stop was underway, officers responded to the Mt. Juliet Village parking lot around 5:40 a.m. to investigate three car burglaries where the passenger side window was busted to gain access to purses. During the car stop, officers discovered marijuana, several purses, handbags, backpacks, and wallets that did not belong to any of the car’s occupants. Additionally, officers found a window punch. The items stolen from the recent Mt. Juliet-related burglaries were recovered and returned to the victims,” MJPD said.

The suspects, 24-year-old Malik Davis and 20-year-old Avira Mitchell, both of Georgia, were arrested and bonded out for similar crimes in Arkansas, police said.

“After being released from jail, they traveled to Nashville to continue committing burglaries. They focused on fitness center parking lots due to the likelihood of people frequently leaving valuable items in their cars while engaging in fitness activities. The department encourages everyone never to leave items of value unsecured in any vehicle parked in a parking lot or driveway.”

