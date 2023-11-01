First Alert Forecast: Warming toward week’s end

A weak weather system will produce a few showers early next week.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another hard freeze is expected tonight.

THIS WEEK:

Sunny, chilly weather will continue this afternoon. We’ll have a light north wind. Temperatures will top off in the 40s to around 50 degrees. There won’t be much of a wind chill since the wind will be relatively light.

Tonight will turn cold across all of Middle Tennessee.
Tonight will turn cold across all of Middle Tennessee.(WSMV)

Very cold weather will develop again overnight. Temperatures will tumble into the 20s by early morning.

Sunny and milder weather’s on tap for Thursday afternoon. Highs will be 5°-10° higher than today, around 60 or so.

After widespread, heavy frost melts away on Friday, it’ll turn even warmer. Count on highs then to be in the mid-upper 60s.

Weather for Friday night football looks cool, but not as cold as previous nights.

THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend looks partly cloudy and beautiful. We’ll have lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s.

If you’ve protected plants from the cold and want to uncover them, you’ll be able to do that safely then so they can get some sunshine.

A few more clouds will move in on Sunday, but still, it’ll be a very nice day.

NEXT WEEK:

Breezy and warm weather is on the way on Monday.

A few showers will be possible on Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

