First Alert Forecast: Warmer Weather Set to Return

Freezing morning and cool afternoons, but warmer weather is on the way by the weekend!
Warmer air set to return
Warmer air set to return(maxuser | wsmv)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FREEZING TEMPEARTURES

A Freeze Warning is in effect across the Mid State until 10am this morning before we finally warm things up this afternoon.  Be ready to bundle up before you head out the door to start off the day!  Highs today will sit near 50 under plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Overnight lows are expected to drop into the 20s tonight so we’re expecting another widespread freeze across the Mid State tomorrow morning.

WARMING UP

Temperatures get back to near 60 on Thursday and into the 60s on Friday.  Both days will have plenty of sunshine.

Highs will push into the lower to mid 70s this weekend under some good sunshine each afternoon.

Early next week we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 70s on Monday.

Tuesday will be cooler with highs back in the 60s.  I can’t rule out a passing shower Monday or Tuesday, but right now it all looks isolated

<p><img style=”width: 100%;” src=“https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wsmv/weather/7_DAY_FORECAST.jpg” alt=“” /></p>

