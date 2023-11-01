First Alert Forecast: More cold air tonight but a warm up is coming

Some showers return next week
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Another hard freeze is expected tonight. Warmer air is on the way just in time for the weekend. A few showers possible next week.

Widespread 20s are expected across the Mid State again tonight.
Widespread 20s are expected across the Mid State again tonight.(wsmv)

THROUGH THURSDAY:

Clear and very cold weather will develop again overnight. Temperatures will tumble into the 20s by early morning.

Sunny and milder Thursday afternoon. Highs will be 5°-10° higher than today, around 60 or so.

BEAUTIFUL FRIDAY:

After widespread, heavy frost melts away on Friday, it’ll turn even warmer. Count on highs then to be in the mid-upper 60s.

The weather for Friday night football looks cool, but not as cold as previous nights.

THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend looks partly cloudy and beautiful. We’ll have lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s.

If you’ve protected plants from the cold and want to uncover them, you’ll be able to do that safely then so they can get some sunshine.

A few more clouds will move in on Sunday with the chance of a few isolated showers, but still, it’ll be a very nice day.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be breezy and warm with the high near 80.

A few showers will be possible on Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s.

