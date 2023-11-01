Ex-MPD officer charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder to plead guilty in federal court

Desmond Mills
Desmond Mills(SCSO)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Desmond Mills, one of five former Mermphis police officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols, will change his plea to guilty in federal court on Thursday, according to his attorney.

Demetrius Haley, Emmett Martin III, Justin Smith, Tadarius Bean and Mills all face second-degree murder amongst other charges. In September, they were all indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts:

  • Deprivation of rights under color of law: Excessive force and failure to intervene
  • Deprivation of rights under color of law: Deliberate indifference
  • Conspiracy to witness-tamper
  • Obstruction of justice: witness-tampering

Mills’ attorney Blake Ballin confirmed his client plans to change his plea from not guilty to guilty in the federal case Thursday morning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
A man was critically injured during a shooting at 365 Harding Place on Oct. 31, 2023.
Man killed in Nashville shooting identified, search for suspect continues
A rollover crash on I-65 Tuesday has led to traffic backups.
Police pursuit leads to crash on I-65 in Nashville, woman injured
The Murfreesboro Police Department said the crash occurred at the intersection of Lascassas...
‘We all thought he was dead’: Witnesses describe fiery crash rescue in Murfreesboro
Middle Tennessee cities among top in US for population growth in past 5 years

Latest News

How Daylight Saving Time affects your healh
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash on Murfreesboro Pike near Thompson Lane.
Driver sought after woman found dead in Nashville median
Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty has declared a local state of emergency to request...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
TSSAA Ref Generic
Tennessee school system to ban fans from sporting events until fines paid for ejections