Driver sought after woman found dead in Nashville median

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for an Infiniti believed to be connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Nashville early Monday morning.

Denise Gordon, 60, of Nashville, was killed in the 5:45 a.m. crash on Murfreesboro Pike near East Thompson Lane, police said. Crash investigators are searching for a 2009 to 2013 Infiniti FX35, driven by an unknown suspect believed to be responsible for the fatal crash.

MNPD is looking for the driver of this Infiniti, believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. (MNPD)

Gordon, who was found in the grass median, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

