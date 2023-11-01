Deadly crash shuts down Clarksville road

A driver left the road and hit a tree, according to someone who called 911 to report the crash,
By Amanda Hara
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver died when their car crashed in Clarksville early Wednesday morning, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Someone called 911 around 2:37 a.m. to report that the car traveled off the road and hit a tree at the intersection of Memorial Dr. and Richaven Rd.

Memorial Drive is blocked at the intersection as crews investigate the scene and work to clear the roadway.

Authorities said it was unclear how long the road would remain closed.

