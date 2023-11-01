Couple blame neighbors for bee attack that killed 4 dogs

The dogs' owners are looking to take legal action against the neighbors they say raised the bees. (KCAL, KCBS, DANIEL GIRON, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMDALE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Four dogs in California died after they were attacked by a swarm of aggressive bees. Their owners, who are blaming their neighbors for the incident, are looking to take legal action.

A Ring camera captured a firefighter with bees flying around the door of a Palmdale home, where Daniel Giron and Rebecka Lopez say four of their six dogs were attacked by a swarm in their backyard last Thursday.

The video shows Lopez running as she tried to get help for the dogs – two English bulldogs and two Doberman pinschers named Sansa, Pancake, Khaleesi and Drogo – while her husband was at work.

Giron rushed home, and the couple took their dogs to the veterinarian. Sadly, they did not survive.

“The house has been quiet. We’re missing four of our family. So, it’s been sad. Everybody has been sad,” Lopez said.

In the couple’s backyard, flowers now mark the four gravesites where Giron buried the dogs because he couldn’t afford cremation after their vet bills.

“I know it was hard for him, and it was just one by one by one that we had to bury,” Lopez said.

The couple say the bees came from a neighbor’s home where they were being raised. They are looking into taking those neighbors to court.

“It’s definitely brought up a lot of anger, and we just can’t understand why,” Lopez said.

The couple started a GoFundMe campaign asking for help with their vet bills.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
A police investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Nashville median.
Woman found dead in Nashville median, police say
Mt. Juliet Police
Heavily armed suspects accused of stealing police rifles in Rutherford Co. evade officers near Antioch
Speed a possible factor in deadly Monday morning crash, police say
Police identify man killed after crashing into utility pole, rolling over in Nashville
A man was critically injured during a shooting at 365 Harding Place on Oct. 31, 2023.
Man killed in Nashville shooting identified, search for suspect continues

Latest News

Judge panels have ruled in favor of Nashville in three different lawsuits against the state.
Judges reinstate Metro airport authority board
The dogs' owners are looking to take legal action against the neighbors they say raised the...
After 4 dogs killed by bee swarm, owners blame their neighbors
With colder weather, the Metro Action Commission has seen an increase in the number of...
Metro Action Commission sees increase in bill assistance applications as temperatures plummet below freezing
Texas Rangers' Travis Jankowski, right, celebrates with Leody Taveras (3) after both scored...
Semien’s 5 RBIs, Seager’s home run lead Rangers over Diamondbacks 11-7 for 3-1 World Series lead