Clarksville developing new road safety plan to reduce deadly crashes

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after driving off the road and into a tree along Memorial Drive early Wednesday morning in Clarksville, police said.

City leaders are trying to prevent deadly crashes like this under a new traffic safety program. There have been more than 6,800 crashes in Clarksville over the past year and 21 of them were deadly.

Ron Smith said he deals with hectic traffic every time he gets in the car. Other Clarksville drivers often scare him, so he is excited for this project to make road improvements.

“The town is getting bigger and bigger all the time,” Smith said. “They’re building everywhere, and they are going to need to update everything and get stuff on the ball.”

Kevin Roulhac said there are so many people are moving to the city that do not understand the dangerous areas. He’s seen people take unnecessary chances and get into bad crashes.

“It’s a big concern because people just have to be a little bit more patient,” Roulhac said. “There would be far less accidents if people would just take their time. Be road smart and safe and conscious instead of rushing.”

City grants director Lauren Winters said they need people to provide input with this online survey that just opened. Anyone who drives through the city can submit feedback using this website, not just people who live there.

They are hoping the project will allow them to greatly improve road safety in Clarksville, including along areas like Memorial Drive.

“We want to invite everyone to provide feedback so we have the best plan possible,” Winters said. “As we move forward to not just implement the action plan but to also request federal funding to make it happen.”

Winters said they will not know what roads to focus on improving if people do not provide input. Solutions on the table include lower speed limits, pedestrian bridges and bike lanes.

Feedback will be accepted through the end of the year and used to create a plan in the early spring, Winters said. They are hoping to begin work on the safety improvements by next summer.

The city is not waiting for this new action plan in its effort to reduce traffic deaths, Winters said. Other projects are already underway to create sidewalks near schools and post new speed limit signs on busy roads.

