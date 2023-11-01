Avian Flu could drive up the price of turkey this Thanksgiving

Avian Flu is impacting hundreds of thousands of birds already this year.
Avian Flu (bird flu) is impacting poultry again this year and could have an impact on the price of your Thanksgiving meal.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Avian Flu is high pathogenic, meaning it could spread very easy. There are many signs of Avian Flu with some of the most important being increase in bird deaths, loss of balance, respiratory distress, and reduction in egg production.

There are a long list of symptoms related to bird flu.
There are a long list of symptoms related to bird flu.(UK Government)

Commercial flocks of birds have been impacted by the Avian Flu in Iowa, Minnesota, Utah, and South Dakota so far this year. Turkey prices will likely rise due to the decline of the poultry population. Get ready to pay a little more for your Thanksgiving turkey.

