Avian Flu could drive up the price of turkey this Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avian Flu (bird flu) is impacting poultry again this year and could have an impact on the price of your Thanksgiving meal.

Avian Flu is high pathogenic, meaning it could spread very easy. There are many signs of Avian Flu with some of the most important being increase in bird deaths, loss of balance, respiratory distress, and reduction in egg production.

Commercial flocks of birds have been impacted by the Avian Flu in Iowa, Minnesota, Utah, and South Dakota so far this year. Turkey prices will likely rise due to the decline of the poultry population. Get ready to pay a little more for your Thanksgiving turkey.

