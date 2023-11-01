90s country stars to perform at 7th annual Scott Hamilton & Friends show

The show will benefit the Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation.
90s Country stars to perform at 7th annual Scott Hamilton & Friends show
90s Country stars to perform at 7th annual Scott Hamilton & Friends show(Scott Hamilton)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Scott Hamilton, a figure skating “icon,” will return as the host of Scott Hamilton & Friends with a celebration of the 1990s when he was diagnosed and treated with testicular cancer.

His 7th annual event will showcase some of the biggest names in music on Nov. 19 at the Bridgestone Arena and will benefit the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation.

Some of the musical guests will include:

  • Trace Adkins
  • Deana Carter
  • Jo Dee Messina
  • Steve Wariner
  • The Frontmen
  • Sixwire

In addition to the country musicians, world, national and Olympic Champion skaters will perform as well.

After the show, sponsors and VIP ticket holders will be invited to the After Show Celebration. The celebration will include line dancing, cocktails, a seated dinner, a photo booth and a silent auction.

The show will start at 5 p.m. and the After Show Celebration will begin at 7 p.m. For tickets to the event, click here.

The Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation funds advanced and innovative research that treats cancer while sparing the patient. For more information about the event or Scott’s organization, visit ScottCARES.org.

