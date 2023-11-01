83rd Annual Iroquois Steeplechase tickets go on sale

All tickets come with access to food trucks, shopping areas and Steeplechase Central.
Thousands come out for Iroquois Steeplechase
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Iroquois Steeplechase tickets went on sale on Nov. 1. The 83rd annual horse race will be held at Percy Warner Park on May 11, 2024.

The Iroquois Steeplechase, also known as the “Rite of Spring,” is one of Nashville’s longest traditions and draws a crowd of more than 25,000 each year.

The event has a wide array of ticket options. All tickets come with access to food trucks, shopping areas and Steeplechase Central.

“Hospitality tickets include party tents where attendees can mingle with others or corporate tents where attendees can create their own social event,” according to Iroquois Steeplechase. “The Steeplechase’s main party tents include Royal 615, which has music and railside viewing, and ticket options including VIP lounge seating. The Hunt Club includes food and drinks trackside with a guaranteed seat.”

To purchase tickets, click here.

