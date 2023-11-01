7 years later, detectives still searching for Nashville man’s murderer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The search for a Nashville man’s killer continues years after his murder.

Mark Fisher was murdered on Cathy Jo Circle in South Nashville seven years ago, according to a new Facebook post by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Police said Fisher stopped at a friend’s house just before midnight on Oct. 31, 2016, and then left in his truck shortly after.

A few minutes later, police said he called his friend and said he thought he was being followed, so he returned to Cathy Jo Circle where he parked outside his friend’s house, police said.

As his friend walked outside to check on him, he saw two suspects approach Fisher’s truck and fire a shot toward him, before fatally shooting Fisher, police said.

They took off in a small black car, police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact MNPD’s Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

