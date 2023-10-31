Wrecked, unrepaired guardrails on Nashville road putting lives at risk, safety advocate says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just before midnight, on Sept. 18, 2020, Mike Reeves was traveling South on Bell Road in Nashville, when he lost control of his Harley Davidson, crashed into a guardrail, and died.

“You have so many emotions when you are told your husband is deceased,” said Mike’s widow Stacey Reeves. “I wanted to believe it wasn’t him, and it wasn’t true, but it was.”

According to Stacey, Mike was on his way home from a softball game when he lost his life, and three years later, she is still trying to cope with the loss.

“Oh my God, my world shattered, he was my it, that was my person,” Stacey said.

The guardrail Mike hit sits on the west side of Bell Road, less than a quarter of a mile from the intersection of Couchville Pike. As a memorial, Mike’s name, along with a cross, is painted in crimson red on a pole that stands on the other side of the guardrail.

“I come here every year on the day we lost Mike,” said Stacey. “I yell at him for being gone, I laugh with him, but mostly I talk to him and tell him how much I miss him.”

Three weeks after her visit this year, Stacey met WSMV4 Investigates back at the site of Mike’s accident, and she could not believe what she saw. The end of the guardrail Mike crashed into had been hit again, and the metal lay crumpled and ribboned on the side of the road.

“I’m shocked it’s been hit again, and it is still sitting there in shambles,” said Stacey. “It wasn’t like that when we were here three weeks ago.”

The destroyed guardrail brought back bad memories for Stacey, because while the damage from Mike’s wreck was not as bad as the current wreckage, Stacey said she always worried about someone else hitting the guardrail at the same spot Mike did and dying because it was not immediately repaired after Mike’s crash.

Now, that fear was back, because WSMV4 Investigates discovered the guardrail had been hit on Sept. 21, 2023, and more than six weeks later, the Nashville Department of Transportation had not made repairs.

“How many lives have to end because of a simple repair,” Stacey said. “Get your priorities right and get this fixed.”

But the spot on Bell Road near Couchville Pike is not alone when it comes to guardrail damage going unrepaired for lengthy periods of time.

WSMV4 Investigates recently traveled Bell Road with guardrail safety advocate Steve Eimers and discovered four more crash sites where guardrails sustained serious damage.

Those spots were near the intersections of Harbor Lights Drive, Hamilton Creek Park, Nashville Shores and Harborwood Drive.

According to Eimers, the damage at each site compromised the safety of the guardrail systems and put hundreds of lives at risk every day they go unrepaired.

“There are some that are clearly smoked, and you drive by them and you’re like wow,” said Eimers. “But others have just a little bit of damage and they are potentially more deadly because they can be missed and go unrepaired for decades.”

Eimers became a guardrail safety advocate after his 16-year-old daughter Hannah died in a guardrail accident in 2016.

“I anticipated a guardrail was designed to guard my daughter’s life, and that didn’t happen,” said Eimers.

Following Hannah’s death, Eimers made it his mission to honor her by traveling Tennessee and the nation, inspecting guardrails, and working to make them safer.

“I know if I can get these repaired, somebody will not be where I am,” Eimers said. “But if we talk in a month and these guardrails have not been repaired, that is absurd.”

“So, we are out there and repairing guardrails. Over the past 12 months we have repaired about 1.65 miles of guardrail in Metro Davidson County,” said Brad Freeze, NDOT Deputy Director in Multimodal Infrastructure. “And we have done a lot of work on Bell Road over the past year. In 2022 we did a larger project on there between Smith Springs Road and Couchville Pike.”

Freeze says repairing guardrails is not as easy as it may seem, especially in larger sections of guardrails, where the work can be very detailed and time-consuming.

“Sometimes in larger sections of guardrails it requires more extensive study, actually we have to bring in engineering to do some engineering analysis,” said Freeze. “So, that all takes time to do.”

“We work on every request we receive, and everything that comes in we evaluate, we work on and it gets on to our list to repair,” Freeze said. “But the public doesn’t see that part of it, and maybe what’s behind all those repairs and situations. And maybe that’s a deficiency on our end, not communicating that adequately to the public.”

Freeze also told WSMV4 Investigates that NDOT does not receive every Metro police crash report, so they are not always immediately notified when a guardrail has been wrecked.

As a result, Freeze says NDOT often relies on people filing guardrail damage reports on Hub-Nashville to find out where repairs are needed.

“We really encourage people to go out there and report things on Hub-Nashville, because that’s one of our best sources of information,” said Freeze.

But that does not guarantee quick repairs, as we learned after getting three years’ worth of those reports through a public records request.

Using that information and Google Earth images, we found three guardrails reported to NDOT that remained damaged for years. That included a guardrail at Reelfoot Drive, that was hit head-on and didn’t get repaired for more than a year. Another one hit square on the end and was destroyed between Couchville Pike and Herron Pointe Road and was damaged for two years. And a corner guardrail at Couchville Pike that was wrecked and did not get fixed for three years.

“This is a complete failure of Metro government,” said Eimers, standing amid the damage of the guardrail hit in September near Couchville Pike. “If somebody hit it right now, they would die potentially.”

Eimers fears if NDOT does not make fixing the damaged guardrails we found on Bell Road a priority, it is only a matter of time before tragedy strikes.

“A guardrail needs to be ready, it’s a watchman on the wall,” said Eimers. “So as long as no one hits this one, we’re okay. But we are betting their lives on it.”

Reeves agrees with Eimers, saying NDOT needs to start fixing guardrails faster, so they can do their job and save lives.

“I get it takes time, but don’t let it take that much time where it takes another life,” said Reeves. “It’s not fair to families, it’s not fair to loved ones.”

