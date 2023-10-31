Williamson Co. may cut school bus stops next semester, here’s why

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Williamson County Schools said they plan to take away several bus stops.

While that may sound like a problem, the county hopes it solves a never-ending bus driver shortage issue.

To get to Hunters Bend Elementary School, Anne Meriweather’s daughter must take the bus no matter how early it comes.

“My daughter gets picked up at 7:55 on weekday mornings,” Meriweather said. “And then they go and sit at school for about 45 minutes to an hour before school starts. So, there’s just a lot of downtime and waiting.”

The county is 50 bus drivers short across their schools, so the current buses must do double routes each morning and after school. It’s an issue parents are frustrated with, which is why Superintendent Dr. Jason Golden said they are starting a pilot program.

“It’s not going to be perfect,” Dr. Golden said. “But if you need the service, we are going to provide it.”

State law does not require bus service to schools. If schools choose to provide the service, they must offer to drive all students who live at least a mile and a half away from the school or a bus stop.

While buses in Williamson County currently drive students who live within that radius, that may change with the new program.

“We are looking at modifying some of our bus routes to make ‘parent responsibility zones,’” Dr. Golden said.

This means some families may have to drive their kids or have them walk. They said they plan to address this wisely since it’s the middle of the year. The three areas affected would be Hunters Bend and the feeder schools, Grassland Middle School and Franklin High School.

The same goes for Allendale Elementary School, Spring Station Middle School, Summit High School, Mill Creek Elementary School, Mill Creek Middle School, and Nolensville High School.

The pilot may also increase distances between stops inside subdivisions and create neighborhood hub stops.

“We don’t know the results,” Dr. Golden said. “It may be that traffic patterns are not feasible. We just won’t know until we do this pilot.”

It’s a pilot parents like Meriweather feel in the dark about but hope it solves their family’s problem.

“They are at least acknowledging that something needs to change, and hopefully this will be beneficial to everybody,” she said.

Community meetings will take place between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and will be held on the following dates at the following locations:

Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Allendale Elementary - Schools affected include portions of Allendale Elementary, Spring Station Middle and Summit High.

Thursday, Nov. 2, at Hunters Bend Elementary - Schools affected include portions of Hunters Bend Elementary, Grassland Middle and Franklin High.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Mill Creek Elementary - Schools affected include portions of Mill Creek Elementary, Mill Creek Middle and Nolensville High.

The pilot is expected to begin during the school year’s second semester.

