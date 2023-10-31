Wet leaves on roads in Middle Tennessee could cause car crashes

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wet leaves on roads are creating dangerous driving conditions for motorists in Middle Tennessee.

They can be like driving on ice, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they may have contributed to multiple crashes over the weekend.

One man says he’s often seen dangerous conditions like these around this time.

“You see the leaves and stuff out here, and this whole roadway has got trees all the way along it this time of the year,” Ronald Toutges said. “They’re coming down and leaves are slippery and make the road slippery.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is still investigating, but police say at least three crashes in the past few days have been caused by wet leaves. One of those crashes happened mere feet away from Toutges’ home.

“I heard the crash, and I thought, ‘Oh boy that sounded serious,’” Toutges said. “I didn’t hear breaks or the sound of tires screeching. It was just the solid thump of a car hitting a tree.”

Police said at around noon on Sunday, a driver swerved off Dotsonville Road through a wood line and into a tree. Their current condition is unknown.

“The roads are slippery, and traffic goes a little faster than it should,” Toutges said.

THP said a combination of wet leaves on the road and speeding cars could create slippery conditions. Police said drivers should be cautious and slow down when on wet roads.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.