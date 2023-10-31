Unattended candle to blame for house fire in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An unattended candle was the cause of a Westhaven house fire over the weekend, and fire authorities are urging homeowners to keep an eye on open flames.

The fire on Stonewater Boulevard was reported just before 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the Franklin Fire Department. Fire crews arrived on the scene to find all occupants were safe outside. Flames were visible from a 2nd-floor window, where an unattended candle was left burning too close to flammable items.

Authorities said the candle was to blame for the fire.

The flames were extinguished, and investigators estimated the damage to be $100,000.

To prevent fires igniting from candles, FFD urges homeowners to follow these tips:

Keep candles at least a foot away from any flammable items.

Consider using flameless candles, which can offer the look and smell of real candles without the potential for burning.

Blow out all candles before leaving a room or going to bed.

Have working smoke alarms.

