Two arrested after baby’s death in Jefferson County

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office charged two adults with child neglect and abuse
Following an investigation, deputies say they arrested Nick Lay and Chelsea Marsh.
By Huey Beres and David Sikes
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man and woman after the death of a two-month-old baby Monday evening.

Firefighters responded to a home on Lowery Loop Rd. just after 6:30 P.M. Monday, where they found the baby not breathing. Firefighters from the New Market Fire Department started CPR before EMS arrival.

Officers said that the baby was transported to Jefferson Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The victim was transferred to the Knoxville Forensic Center for an autopsy.

Following an investigation, deputies say they arrested Nick Lay and Chelsea Marsh at the Lowery Loop home.

Both Lay and Marsh have now been charged with aggravated child neglect and abuse, possession of schedule VI marijuana for resale, and possession of drug paraphernalia officials said.

