Truck driver caught on video hitting cars, speeding off in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A video shows the moment a truck sped into a Spring Hill couple’s yard, crashing into their two cars.

The couple says the truck nearly hit them and their home.

“I was thinking what just happened,” Laura Belrose said. “I mean, it was just an absolute utter shock.”

Belrose and her fiancé Bick Gaylan watched as the truck came speeding toward their home. Belrose said the vehicle came feet from where they were before smashing into their vehicles.

Surveillance video shows the truck speeding down Kedron Road, crashing into a field and speeding toward Belrose’s home.

“I look up, and I see this gigantic truck flying through the air, coming directly at us, at our house, at our dogs, and I’m just screaming,” Belrose said. “He had to have been at least going 50 or 60 mph, with no hesitation.”

Belrose said she and her fiancé grabbed their dogs and took off.

“I was just screaming and screaming, and we were running,” she said. “If he didn’t swerve to miss the tree, he would have come right through our house. We see this guy backing up, and I’m just screaming, ‘No! No! What are you doing?’”

In the video, the truck’s driver backs up and smashes into their two vehicles another time before speeding off. Belrose said the truck’s spare tire and bed cover broke off while she was chasing after it. She attempted to get the license plate number but was unsuccessful.

“The fact that somebody can take something from somebody that works so hard, just like that, and not even have a care in the world to stop at least, it just really broke our hearts,” Belrose said.

Officers with the Spring Hill Police Department are still looking for the truck and driver. Belrose said she turned the truck’s bed cover into a sign, asking people to help them find who did this.

