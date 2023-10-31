Titans hold on to Henry as trade deadline passes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The NFL trade deadline has officially passed and the Tennessee Titans are holding on to their star players.

As the Oct. 31, 3 p.m. (CT) deadline approached rumors swirled on social media about the Nashville franchise possibly trading away its best player, running back Derrick Henry.

However, Henry along with other key players are staying put in the two-tone blue for at least the rest of the 2023-24 season.

The Titans will head to Pittsburgh to face off against the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Kick-off is set for 7:15 p.m.

No moves by #Titans at the trade deadline.

Status quo moving forward — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) October 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.