Tips for staying warm while trick-or-treating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As temperatures hit freezing levels tonight, parents shared how their families are staying warm this Halloween.

When mom of two Amanda saw the forecast, she said she headed to a costume store for a last-minute costume switch for her two children.

“The ones I had originally got, it’s going to be too cold for,” Amanda said.

She said she kept an eye out for things that were thicker and would allow for layering.

”My daughter, who is about to be two, was going to be Pebbles, but now she’s going to be part of Blues Clues,” Amanda said. “[My son] was Spider-Man, but now he’s going to be Huggy Wuggy, just in an effort to keep them warm.”

Eli, another parent, said he isn’t going to change his children’s costumes too much but is making efforts to keep them warm.

“Hold hands, stay together, stay warm… there we go,” he said. “Jackets, hot chocolate, all the good stuff, you know, get us in the holiday spirit.”

Another dad, who had gone to the costume store for final touches, said he would put a coat over his children’s costumes to help beat the cold.

All of the parents WSMV4 spoke to said regardless of the weather, they’re going to enjoy the evening with their kids.

